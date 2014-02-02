Two men arrested following a home search in River John

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) arrested two people in relation to drugs and weapons seized at a home in River John.

On February 29, 2024, the Pictou County Integrated SCEU, with assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team, the RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team, the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit, the RCMP Police Dog Services, the Stellarton Police Service and the Westville Police Service, executed a search warrant at a home on Sergeant Lane.

At the residence, police safely arrested a 53-year-old River John man and a 60-year-old Barrachois man. During a search of the home, officers located and seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, psilocybin, baggies, body armour plates, firearms and ammunition.

Multiple charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are anticipated, along with multiple firearm related charges. Both men saw release on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 3, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.