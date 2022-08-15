Two men arrested in Stellarton facing drug and weapon charges

On August 11, at approximately 10:00pm, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Stellarton Police Service and the Westville Police Service, executed a search warrant at a residence on Pleasant Street in Stellarton.

As a result, police seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, digital scales, a firearm, and ammunition.

Following the search, police arrested two men, a 62-year-old and a 26-year-old, both of Stellarton. The two men each face charges of cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while knowing it is unauthorized.

Police continue to investigate.