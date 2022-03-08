Two Men Charged After Weapons taken in Break-in

A pair of men face numerous weapons charges following a break-in at a home on Three Brooks Road in Three Brooks, Pictou County.

Last Thursday, at approximately 10:35 a.m., police were called to the scene. Investigators learned that during the break-in, 10 firearms were stolen, including a revolver, a pistol, shotguns and a rifle. A crossbow was also stolen. Police identified a black sedan as being involved in the break-in.

At approximately 12:55 p.m. the following day, police had setup a checkpoint on Highway 6 near Pictou when a black sedan approached the checkpoint and turned around. Police tried to stop the car, but the driver fled. Police seized a backpack was that thrown from the car. The stolen revolver was found inside.

The black sedan was discovered a few minutes later at a home on Hedgeville Road in Hedgeville. Police spotted a man walking from the sedan towards a home. RCMP say the man was arrested and taken to the Pictou RCMP Detachment where he was held in custody. Police later closed the road to the public, secured the area around the home and began negotiating with the occupants.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., three people left the home and were arrested. All three were taken to the Pictou RCMP Detachment and held in cells. Police, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services, searched the property. Police seized four more of the stolen firearms, two crossbows and ammunition.

26-year-old Brandon Joseph Ward of Moncton, and 32-year-old Patrick Owen MacDonald of River John, each face over 30 weapons related charges as well as other counts. Police remanded both into custody and they were set appear in Pictou Provincial Court Monday.

The other two people that were arrested were later released without charges.