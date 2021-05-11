Two Men Charged following a Home Invasion in Richmond County

A pair of Cape Breton men face charges of assault following an incident in Loch Lomond over the weekend.

On May 8, at around 2:36 a.m., Richmond County District RCMP members were called to a residence on Loch Lomond Rd. in Loch Lomond following a report of a home invasion involving an assault.

Upon arrival, police received word told from the lone occupant that two men, one known to him and both wearing face masks, had kicked in a door and threatened to kill him while kicking and punching him. Both men had then fled in a vehicle and were believed to be in a residence nearby.

Police immediately attended this residence and arrested the two men without incident.

Daniel James McMullin, age 58, of Loch Lomond, and Kyle Sparrow, age 37, of New Waterford, each faces charges of assault, uttering threats to kill, and breaking and entering a residence.

McMullin faces additional charges of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, in relation to a weapon that was located incidental to arrest and not believed to have been directly used in this event. Both men were released from custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 28 at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.