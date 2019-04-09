Two Paqtnkek Men Die after Oyster Boat Capsizes

Two Paqtnkek men lost their lives following a oyster boat capsizing yesterday.

Antigonish RCMP Cpl. Ken Parsons said a call came in of a boat capsizing near Seagrass Lane in Bayfield yesterday around 2:30p.m. and that there were people in the water. Parsons said he understands the vessel capsized because of the weather.

One of the three people on the boat made it back to shore.

Parsons said EHS and the Pomquet Fire Department were dispatched along with an RCMP helicopter. He said the search of the area was completed relatively quickly. An initial investigation determined the three individuals were employed by the Paq’tnkek First Nation for oyster fishing. All three individuals were wearing personal flotation devices. The deceased men were 29 and 28 years old and both were from Paqtnkek First Nation. The investigation into the circumstances of this incident is ongoing.