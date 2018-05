RCMP say a 58-year-old man and a 39-year-old man both from Cape Breton died just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning when the 9-meter fishing boat they were on capsized less than 100 meters from shore in Colindale, near Port Hood. A third adult 18-year-old man on board swam safely to shore.

The investigation into the incident is being undertaken by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education.