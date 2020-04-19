Two More Deaths Reported from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 26 new Cases Identified

Provincial Health officials say there are two more deaths related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Nova Scotia to nine. The two deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality. There are eight licensed long-term care homes in the province that have reported cases of COVID-19, including 93 residents and 54 staff

The Nova Scotia Government also announced 26 new cases of the virus were identified. No new cases were reported in the eastern mainland or Cape Breton. That raises the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 675. Eleven people are in hospital, four in intensive care.