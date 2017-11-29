Two more Golf Courses in Inverness Area under Consideration by Cabot Links/Cabot Cliffs Owners

exploring additional developments. There could be a third and possibly a fourth golf course built in the Inverness area. The owners of the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs championship golf courses areexploring additional developments.

Cabot Links General Manager Andrew Alkenbrack says one option under consideration is a Par 3 course. Alkenbrack says a Par 3 would compliment the two existing courses.

If all goes well, construction would begin on the Par 3 next year. Several course routings are being reviewed; including 12 and 14 holes of play.

Alkenbrack says it’s also contemplating another 18 hole championship course, but any possible construction of that is likely in the distant future.