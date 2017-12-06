Two Motorists charged with Stunting in Antigonish County

Posted at 11:47 am on December 5, 2017 | Filed Under: News

Two motorists in Antigonish County have been charged with excessive speeding or stunting in less than 24 hours.

RCMP say on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., officers clocked a vehicle on Highway 337 at 132 kilometres an hour. That’s 52 kilometes over the posted speed limit of 80 kilometres. Police charged a 48-year-old man for Stunting.

At 11:30 Monday morning, police spotted a different vehicle travelling at 159 kilometres an hour on Highway 104 in Monstery. That’s 59 kilometres over the posted speed limit. A 19-year-old man was charged for stunting.

Both drivers have had their licenses suspended for seven days and their vehicles were seized.


