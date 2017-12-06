Two Motorists charged with Stunting in Antigonish County

Two motorists in Antigonish County have been charged with excessive speeding or stunting in less than 24 hours.

RCMP say on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., officers clocked a vehicle on Highway 337 at 132 kilometres an hour. That’s 52 kilometes over the posted speed limit of 80 kilometres. Police charged a 48-year-old man for Stunting.

At 11:30 Monday morning, police spotted a different vehicle travelling at 159 kilometres an hour on Highway 104 in Monstery. That’s 59 kilometres over the posted speed limit. A 19-year-old man was charged for stunting.

Both drivers have had their licenses suspended for seven days and their vehicles were seized.