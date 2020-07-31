Two New Cases of COVID-19 Identified

The province is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. It’s the first new cases of the virus in

more than two weeks. The last new infection was detected on July 15th. Health and Wellness Department officials say the new cases are in the Central Zone and are Nova Scotians who travelled outside Canada. The two have been in self-isolation since returning to the province.

That raises the total number of cases of the virus to date to 1,067; 64 have died. There are two active cases of the virus. There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 456 tests on Thursday.

So far, there have been 63,647 negative test results