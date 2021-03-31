Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Health and Wellness department officials say both cases, one in Central and the other in Western Zone are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Department officials also say one new UK variant case has been identified in Central Zone, related to international travel. There is no sign of community spread from this case.

The number of active cases of the virus now stands are 23, one less than Tuesday.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,446 tests on Tuesday.