Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia continues to fall. The province is reporting two new infections, both in the Central Zone and both close contacts of previously reported cases.

Premier Iain Rankin says this is the lowest case number the province has recorded in some time. He thanked Nova Scotians in assisting to bring the case numbers down and the vaccination rate up. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says the declining numbers show the province’s cautious approach to re-opening the province is working.

There are 83 active cases of the virus. Six people are in hospital including three in ICU.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,464 tests.