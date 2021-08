The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported two new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 11, with one person in hospital.

The two new cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,370,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 629,273 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.