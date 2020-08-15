There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The new infections, like the one new case announced on Friday is in the Northern Zone, which includes Pictou, Cumberland, East Hants and Colchester Counties. All three cases are travel related.

That raises the number of positive cases of COVID-19 to date at 1,074; 64 have died.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 486 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

Public Health officials are also warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 on two recent Toronto to Halifax flights. One is West Jet Flight WS248 that left Toronto at 9 am on August 8th and landing in Halifax at 12:04 pm. Passengers in rows 11 to 15 in seats D, E, F are more likely to have close contact.

The second instance where passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19 was Air Canada flight AC604 on Tuesday, August 11th, leaving Toronto at 8 am and landing in Halifax at 11:02. Passengers in rows 19 to 23 in seats A, B, and C and rows 29 to 33 in seats A, B, C and D are more likely to have close contact.

Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice. Public Health is also directly contacting anyone else known to be in close contact with those confirmed to have COVID-19.