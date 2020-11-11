There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health officials say the new cases are in the Central Zone and are close contacts of a previously reported case. They are not linked to the cluster of cases in the Clayton Park area of Halifax.

That raises the number of active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia to 20. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1.019 tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 119,136 negative test results, 1,134 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.