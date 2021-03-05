Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Both new infections are in the Central Zone. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one is a close contact of a previously reported case and other case is under investigation.

There are 31 active cases of the virus. There are three people in hospital, one of those in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,589 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

To date 38,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of those 14,395 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.