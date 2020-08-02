Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials report two new active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Officials say the new infections are in the central zone and are connected to travel outside Canada. The two people have been in self isolation. One case is connected to one of the infections reported last week. To date,Nova Scotia has 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases; 64 have died. To date there have been 64,184 negative test results.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 334 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.