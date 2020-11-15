Two New Cases of COVID-19 in the Province

There are two new cases of COVID-19 IN Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infections are in the Central Zone. Both are connected to previously reported cases including one linked to the Clayton Park area. The cases are under investigation. The number of active cases of the virus remains at 21. Two people have recovered from the virus.

Premier Stephen McNeil as the number of cases increase, he is growing more concerned that people are going about their lives as if we are not still in the midst of a pandemic. McNeil says the vast majority of Nova Scotians are following public health guidelines to keep each other safe. McNeil says for those who are not, they are not only putting their own health in jeopardy, but also the health of others.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 714 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday

To date, Nova Scotia has 121,974 negative test results, 1,144 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is in hospital.