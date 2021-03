The Department of Health and Wellness is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 17.

The cases are in Central Zone. One of the cases is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is under investigation.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,646 Nova Scotia tests yesterday.

As of yesterday, health workers administered over 50,144 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 16,650 were second doses.