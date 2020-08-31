Two New COVID-19 cases Identified in Nova Scotia

Provincial Health Department officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. One was identified in the Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. That case is travel related and the person has been self-isolating. The second case, in the Western Zone, is a student attending Universite Sainte-Anne. That infection was reported today, more information will be released by the province tomorrow. There are now seven active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia.

Health officials are also reporting two probable cases of the virus at two universities, one at Dalhousie and the other at Acadia. Both are students who have received indeterminate test results. They are from outside the Atlantic bubble, live off-campus and have been self isolating. Both will be tested again before their 14-day self-isolation period is over as part of the testing protocol for post-secondary students. Indeterminate test results do not provide a negative or a positive. They may occur because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system or has been tested before the virus is fully detectable.