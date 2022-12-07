Two new Doctors added At Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Starting this week, two new doctors, Dr. Kathryn Binnersley and Dr. Jasmine Lowry, will be working full time in their family medicine practice at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH). Both are graduates of the Dalhousie University Family Medicine Residency Program and have spent the past two years working as medical residents in Inverness and other areas of Cape Breton.

Heather Gillis, ICMH facility manager, stated she is grateful for the addition of the new doctors to the area. Brenda Rankin MacDonald, ICMH Charitable Foundation fundraising coordinator, state she is also excited for the new doctors.