Two New Senior Staff Members Join St. FX as Winter Term Begins

St. FX University is welcoming two new senior academic and administrative staff as the school’s winter term begins.

Dr. Daniel Belliveau, a graduate of St. FX becomes the new Dean of Science. Belliveau comes to

St. FX from the University of Western Ontario, where he served in a several leadership roles including Undergraduate Chair and President of the university’s faculty association. Belliveau’s area of expertise is anatomy, where he was the recipient of a number of research grants and teaching awards at Western.

The university’s new Vice-President, Students is Elizabeth Yeo, who most recently was Director of Student Services with the Nova Scotia Community College. Prior to NSCC, Yeo served in several administrative roles at University of King’s College in Halifax, including Registrar and Acting President.