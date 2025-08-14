Two People Arrested following an Assault in Wagmatcook

Victoria County District RCMP arrested two people after an assault in Wagmatcook left another person with serious injuries.

On Monday at approximately 5:30 a.m., police received a report of an injured person on Fishery Road. Officers learned a 33-year-old man from Manitoba had been assaulted earlier that morning by a man and a woman. The victim was transported to hospital by EHS.

During the investigation, officers identified two suspects.

22-year-old Charlie Francis of Wagmatcook, is charged with six offences including Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest , Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Failure to Comply with Probation Order. He appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The woman was also arrested on Monday and was released by police on conditions pending an upcoming court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police or anyone with surveillance / dashcam footage showing the assault is asked to contact Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.