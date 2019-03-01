Two People arrested in Pictou County on Drug Charges

Police in Pictou County arrested two people facing drug charges.

On Wednesday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit and New Glasgow Regional Police arrested a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Trenton, for drug offences. The arrests come after police searched a home on Rose Avenue in Trenton. Police say cocaine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home and the two individuals were arrested without incident.

Each of the arrested individuals face a charge of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking. The woman was released from custody following her arrest and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on May 13. The man appeared in Pictou Provincial Court yesterday, was released on conditions and is scheduled to reappear in Pictou Provincial Court on March 25.