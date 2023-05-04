Two People Charged following Two Vehicle Crash in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say charges have been laid following a single vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at around 1:10 p.m., it received a 911 call that a 2011 White Toyota Corolla collided with a guard rail at exit 25. Officers found the car in the parking lot of the Highland Square Mall and later arrested a 39-year-old Pictou County man, charging him with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug.

A 31-year-old woman from Pictou County was also arrested for an endorsed warrant. Both were later released and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.