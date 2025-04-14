Two People Charged with Drug Trafficking in New Glasgow

A routine traffic stop by New Glasgow Regional Police officers has resulted in drug trafficking charges.

Police say on Friday afternoon at 1:30, officers spotted a 30-year-old male driver operating a white Hyundai Elantra on East River Road in the town. Police allege the driver was known to have a revoked driver’s license. Police pulled over the car, and the driver and passenger were arrested. Police allege officers found cocaine, a digital scale, open alcohol and individual bags in the vehicle.

30-year-old Coty LeBlanc of Pictou County was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Driving a Motor Vehicle while his License was Revoked. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou today.

A 21-year-old woman from Pictou County was also charged with Possession of the Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. She was released from custody and will be appearing in court at a later date.