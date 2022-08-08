Two People die in Motorcycle Crash in Guysborough County

Sunday afternoon saw a double fatality resulting from a motorcycle collision in Guysborough County.

At around 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, Guysborough County RCMP, fire, and EHS responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Melrose. Police said they discovered the motorcycle hit the shoulder of the road, then the guardrail, before coming to rest in the middle of the road. Both the driver, a 64-year-old Ontario man, and passenger, a 54-year-old Tangier woman, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police closed the road for several hours and a collision re-constructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.