Two People Escape Fire in Richmond County

Two people are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross following a fire earlier this week in Richmond County. They were injured while fleeing a burning house in Lower L’Ardoise, about 15 kilometres southeast of St. Peter’s.

The man was carrying his elderly mother out of a burning house on Bona Road and both fell. The two sustained minor injuries.

The man and his mother are staying with relatives in the community. They have been helped remotely by Red Cross volunteers in Sydney with emergency purchases such as clothing and food.