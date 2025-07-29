Two People Injured in a Car-Motorcycle Collision on Highway 104 Near Linwood, Antigonish County

Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred in on Highway 104 near Linwood.

On Sunday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., RCMP, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a Honda Civic on the highway between exits 37 and 38. RCMP officers learned the vehicles were both travelling westbound and the collision occurred in the eastbound lane.

The motorcycle driver, a 58-year-old man from Ontario, and passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Ontario, had injuries and both were transported to hospital by EHS. Neither the driver of the car, a 79-year-old man, nor the passenger in the car, a 73-year-old woman, both from Connecticut, reported injuries.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours. Several witnesses provided information and dashcam footage to investigating officers. An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the collision and the investigation is ongoing.