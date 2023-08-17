Two People Injured in a Motorcycle-Transport Truck Collision in Antigonish County

RCMP say two people were hurt in a collision Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a transport truck on Highway 104 at Dagger Woods, Antigonish County.

Police say officers learned the motorycle with two riders had been travelling west on the 104 when the driver lost control. The bike slid into the tires of the transport truck, ejecting both riders.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Quebec man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by ambulance, and later transferred to a hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old Quebec woman, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the truck, a 58-year-old Quebec man wasn’t hurt.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist visited the scene; the investigation into the crash continues.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours.