Three People Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Patrick’s Channel, Victoria County

Victoria County District RCMP is investigating a serious single-vehicle crash that occurred in St. Patrick’s Channel.

On Monday, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Victoria County District RCMP, fire services, and EHS, responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 105, near Abershore Road. RCMP officers learned that a vehicle was travelling east when it went off the road and struck a culvert.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Wagmatcook, and a passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Wagmatcook, both suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital. The second passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Wagmatcook, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS Lifeflight.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.