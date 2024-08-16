Two People Killed in a Two Car Collision in Lower South River

RCMP say two people are dead in a two vehicle collision that occurred early this morning in Lower South River.

Police, local firefighters and EHS personnel were called to the scene, near the 4000 block of Highway 4 shortly after midnight. Officers learned that a Dodge Caravan and a Honda Pilot were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 41 year old Antigonish woman was transported by EHS to hospital where she later died. Four passengers in the Caravan were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuires.

The driver and only occupant of the Honda Pilot, a 58-year-old Afton woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist visited the crash site and the investigation is continuing.

Highway 4 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.