Two people killed in Single Vehicle Crash in Antigonish County

RCMP say two people are dead from a single vehicle crash in Linwood, Antigonish County. Police say shortly before 7 Sunday evening, a small car driving on Highway 4 left the road, rolled, and a struck a tree. The two men in the front seats of the vehicle died at the scene, while a 19-year-old woman who was in the back seat had to be removed from the vehicle then air lifted to hospital. She had serious but non life-threatening injuries.

RCMP and emergency personnel were on scene for several hours as the two deceased men, a 23-year-old from Port Hastings and a 27-year-old from Troy, were removed from the vehicle.

Highway 4 was closed for several hours and traffic was detoured,