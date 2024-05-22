Listen Live

Two Pictou County Businesses Receive Grants through Province’s Clean Fuels Fund

May 22, 2024 | Local News

A pair of Pictou County businesses were among those recently selected to receive grants through the Clean Fuels Fund.

 Balodis Inc. is getting $1 million for hydrogen electrolyser and dual-fuel truck conversion while King Freight, will receive $450,000 for a hydrogen dual-fuel truck conversion.

The fund helps replace fossil fuels with cleaner fuels for heating, transportation and industrial processes.

The fund started in 2023-24 with $3 million for seven  projects in a quick-start stream. Another $3 million will be invested through an open call for eligible projects later this year. 


