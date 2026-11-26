A pair of Pictou County residents face drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.

On November 5, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit began an investigation after learning that a man was allegedly supplying cocaine for resale in Pictou County. On November 24, officers observed the man in a vehicle on Water Street, conducted a traffic stop, and later arrested the driver and passenger. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of cocaine, Xanex pills, scales, baggies, a vacuum sealer and vacuum-seal bags, and cash.

Dhani Matthew Mcalduff, 41, of Trenton, faces two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and six counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order. He appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on November 25 and was remanded into custody until his next court date on December 14.