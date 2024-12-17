Two Pictou County Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking

The Pictou County District RCMP has charged two people with trafficking illicit drugs.

Police say on December 6th , the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit led the search of two properties, a business in Linacy and a home in Stellarton.

34-year-old Colin Graham and 28-year-old Amanda Binder, both of Stellarton have been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Methadone and Sterorids for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. Graham has also been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

A third person was released without charges.

Graham and Binder have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on February 3rd