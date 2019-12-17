Two Pictou County Residents face charges after Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia Seized

Police arrested a pair of Pictou County residents following a drug seizure in Great Village.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) conducted the stop on Highway 104 with assistance from the Colchester District RCMP and New Glasgow Regional Police. Following a search of a vehicle, police seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman from Scotsburn and a 33-year-old woman from Pictou without incident and each faces a charge of Possession of methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The pair were released and are set to appear in Truro Provincial Court on February 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the incident.