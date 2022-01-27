Two Projects in Richmond County receive more than $33,000 in Federal Government Funding

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced federal government funding for a couple

of projects in Richmond County.

The Lennox Passage Yacht Club in D’escousse will receive $10,322 to clear, level and gravel land to allow for the storage of floating docks, boats and recreational vehicles.

The Louisdale Lions Club is getting $23,044 to add two new heat pumps to the Community Hall. The funding will also be used to install a metal roof, a steel entrance door and exterior siding to its storage facility.

The money for the two projects comes from the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund.