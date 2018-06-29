Two residents face charges following a police raid

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit stated officers, along with the New Glasgow Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a residence on Grandview Avenue, Trenton, at around 4 p.m. on June 27.

During the search, officers seized cocaine, hydromorphone, marijuana, cash, and a prohibited weapon. Police arrested a 40-year-old male and 28-year-old female, both from Trenton.

The male faces multiple charges including trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, production, obstructing police, and possession of a prohibited weapon. The female faces one count each of possession and obstructing police. Both were later released and are set to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.