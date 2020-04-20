Two Residents from Northwood Long-Term Care Die from COVID-19

Premier Stephen McNeil says Sunday was a devastating day. Two more residents of the Northwood long-term care home have died from COVID-19, raising the number of deaths from

that facility this weekend to five. There was also an active shooting incident in the province which McNeil called one of the most senseless acts in the province’s history.

McNeil urged Nova Scotians to reach out for help if they needed it.

There are 26 new cases of the virus in the province. No new cases were reported in the eastern mainland or Cape Breton. That raises the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 675. Eleven people are in hospital, four in intensive care

McNeil says the province has taken steps to address the virus outbreak at Northwood.