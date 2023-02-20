Two Snowshoers Rescued from Cape Smokey Trail

Two snowshoers were rescued in the Ingonish Ferry area over the weekend.

Police say around 3:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Victoria County District RCMP, local fire departments, Cape Smokey Ski Patrol and EHS, were dispatched to a report of two snowshoers needing help on the Cape Smokey Trail. One of the snowshoers was injured.

The snowshoers were about 3 kilometres down the trail. Cape Smokey Ski Patrol used snowshoes to get to the trail, and EHS provided assistance from the gondola at the top of the hill.

Once the ski patrol located the snowshoers and radioed their location, RCMP officers and a community member used their snowmobiles to get to their position. The snowshoers and the ski patrol members were then loaded on the RCMP officers snowmobiles and driven to the top of the hill, where firefighters and EHS were waiting. Paramedics transported both snowshoers to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.