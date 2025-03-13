Two St. FX Business Students Receive Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies

St. Francis Xavier University Business students Gillian Lorraine from Truro, and Ben Collings Mackay of Montague, Prince Edward Island, were awarded the prestigious Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies. The honor comes with a cash award of $45,000.

At StFX, Lorraine is actively involved in student leadership, serving as co-president of StFX Best Buddies and Community Relations Director for the Schwartz Women in Business Society.

Collings Mackay previously won $50,000 from Spark NS and several entrepreneurial pitch events for his marine safety venture. Both students will graduate in the spring with advanced major in accounting.

The students were selected from 32 finalists nominated by the Deans of their respective business schools for their community impact, with a focus on entrepreneurship.

Each academic year, eight top awards are offered to full-time undergraduate students of business studies in universities in the Atlantic Provinces. The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies has awarded more than $4 million to students since its inception.