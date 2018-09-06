Two St. FX Graduates Embark on Year-long OceanPath Fellowship

Two recent St. FX University graduates have been granted year-long fellowships to work on community development projects. The OceanPath Fellowship, worth up to 25-thousand dollars each, comes from the Montreal based Pathy Family Foundation and coordinated by the Coady Institute. Twelve fellowships are awarded annually to graduates of St. FX, Ottawa, McGill, and Queen’s universities.

One of the recipients is Cameron Sehl, a St. FX graduate in Economics with a subsidiary in Mathematics. Sehl will be based in Antigonish, developing a virtual primary care platform called Symbi Medical.

Also receiving a fellowship is St. FX graduate William O’Dwyer, who will work with the YMCA of Pictou County in developing a swim program for children with Autism. Ninety-one per cent of non-medical deaths for children with Autism are from drowning.