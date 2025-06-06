Two St. FX Researchers receive funding from Nova Scotia Government on Projects related to Addictions and Mental Health

Two St. FX University researchers have received funding from the province for projects related to addictions and mental health. The money comes through the Nova Scotia government’s New Investigator in Addictions and Mental Health grants, delivered by Research Nova Scotia.

Provincial government officials say the findings will help the province in their work to create universal access to mental health and addictions care.

Dr. Laura Lambe of the Psychology department receives $99,937 for research on understanding the mental-health impacts of witnessing identity based bullying.

The Research Chair of Mental Health and Addictions at St. FX, Dr. Jill Murphy is getting $99,962 for her work on collaborative priority-setting to strengthen community-based mental health care in rural Nova Scotia.