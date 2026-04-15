Two Temporary Closures of the Emergency Department at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital Planned for this Week

There will be two temporary closures of the emergency department at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital this week.

Nova Scotia Health officials say the ED will close this evening at 11, reopening Thursday morning at 7 am.

The second closure will be from 6 pm Thursday evening to 7 am Friday.

Virtual Urgent Care is available onsite daily from 8 am to 7pm. Hours are subject to change.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses. The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.