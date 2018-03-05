Two Vehicle Crash In Pictou County

Posted at 9:31 am on March 5, 2018

 Pictou District RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Abercrombie Road and Trenton Connector.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, RCMP, EHS and Abercrombie Fire Department were called to a crash involving a 2009 Ford Ranger and a 2011 Hyundai Accent. The driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old man from Abercrombie, was transported by EHS Lifeflight to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with serious injuries. The passenger in the car, a 26-year-old man from Pictou, and the driver of the Ford Ranger, a 52-year-old man from New Glasgow, were both transferred to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow with non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to examine the evidence at the scene. The matter remains under investigation.


