Two Vessels tied up at the Port Hawkesbury Waterfront without the Town’s Permission Raised at Council

Two vessels that were placed on the Port Hawkesbury waterfront without the town’s permission have still not been moved.

During last night’s monthly public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie asked about the status of the fishing vessel and sailboat that were placed near the Port Hawkesbury Pier. CAO Terry Doyle said the owners were contacted to remove the vessels from the town property for beautification and the proper utilization of the land. He said both vessels were operating under Canadian flags.



Last June, Deputy Mayor Iaian Langley said he wanted the boats removed. During a combined committee-of-the-whole and special public meeting, Langley said that although it is an active and working waterfront, it is also a place for recreation and the town wants a clean waterfront.

The fishing boat was ordered out of the water by Transport Canada because it is no longer sea-worthy, Langley said, noting that those who are supposed to be responsible for these items, should be responsible for removing them, not Port Hawkesbury taxpayers.