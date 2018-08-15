Two Women Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

RCMP say two women have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Port Hawkesbury and Antigonish.

On Tuesday, members of the Inverness/Richmond County Street Crime Enforcement Unit arrested the pair as part of an opioid trafficking investigation in the Port Hawkesbury area. The investigation was launched in February.

54-year-old Darlene Lorraine Bowen of Embree Island has been charged with Trafficking Oxycodone. 47-year-old Carol Bouchie of Aulds Cove faces two counts of Trafficking Oxycodone and two counts of Trafficking Hydromorphone. Bouchie has been released from custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 18th. Bowen has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Thursday.