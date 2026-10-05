Two Wooden Statues That were Outside the former St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Moved to Antigonish Heritage Museum

Dr. Barry MacKenzie, curator for the Antigonish Heritage Museum, said the facility is now home to pair of wooden statues originally placed at the local hospital.

Before the name of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital switched to Antigonish Memorial Regional Hospital, MacKenzie said he and museum representatives went to a meeting with the congregation of the Sisters of St. Martha and hospital staff to discuss what would happen to some of the items at the hospital related to the congregation after the name change. Mackenzie said the statues were two of the things that would need to move, and the museum agreed to take them.