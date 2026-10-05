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Two Wooden Statues That were Outside the former St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Moved to Antigonish Heritage Museum

Oct 5, 2026 | Local News

Dr. Barry MacKenzie, curator for the Antigonish Heritage Museum, said the facility is now home to pair of wooden statues originally placed at the local hospital.

Two Statues at the former St. Martha’s Regional Hospital that will now reside at the Antigonish Heritage Museum. (Antigonish Heritage Museum photo)

 
Before the name of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital switched to Antigonish Memorial Regional Hospital, MacKenzie said he and museum representatives went to a meeting with the congregation of the Sisters of St. Martha and hospital staff to discuss what would happen to some of the items at the hospital related to the congregation after the name change. Mackenzie said the statues were two of the things that would need to move, and the museum agreed to take them.  
 
 
 
 
Mackenzie said it’s now time for the statues to get a fresh coat of paint, a little TLC, and a new home at the museum. He said the statues represent the long history of the hospital and the work of the Sisters of St. Martha.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.