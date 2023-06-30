Antigonish minor hockey product Tyler Peddle has been taken in the NHL draft. Peddle, who
played with Drummondville in the QMJHL last year, was picked by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was the last player chosen in the draft.
Fund-raising is continuing by the Mulgrave Road Theatre for a planned renovation and expansion of its home in Guysborough.
Work is underway on a Trunk 4 redesign and an Active Transportation Corridor in Antigonish County.
One local fishers group reports catches were down for most of its members in the just concluded lobster fishing season.
The federal government has announced more than $100 million to support initiatives by the province in cutting pollution and making life more affordable for Nova Scotians. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the funding will impact both households and communities in Nova Scotia. Fraser, Nova Scotia’s representative in cabinet, says the funding from the federal government’s […]
The Antigonish Highland Games run next weekend with an exciting list of events. Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society and chair of the Highland Games, said most events will have more to offer this year as the field of highland dancers will almost double this year, most of the top competitors in the […]
Antigonish Golf and Country Club is running a Junior golf League starting July 6 and running for eight weeks, with tee times blocked off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The local golf club is also hosting its annual Pepsi Junior invitational. Information on the event and how to register can be found on at […]